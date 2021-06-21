The View's Meghan McCain: Pres. Biden Doing "Grave Spiritual Harm" With Abortion Stance

The View's Meghan McCain criticized President Joe Biden's stance on abortion and said he was currently walking a "fine line" of his own personal religious beliefs and his policies.

Biden is currently under fire with American bishops over his pro-choice support. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recently approved the drafting of a statement which would rebuke Catholic politicians over the support and deny them from receiving Communion.

During the "Hot Topic" segment of the show, co-host Sunny Hostin, who is also a practicing Catholic, wondered if the bishops were partaking in selective moral outrage over Biden's stance. Some well-known GOPers are also Catholic and receive the Holy Communion, even though they are divorced and support the death penalty. She said:

When it comes to the separation of church and state the onus is on the government, not the church. I don't try and proselytize my spiritual journey on other people, but if you are a devout Catholic, as President Biden claims to be, abortion is a cardinal sin that can do deep spiritual harm to you.

In the past, Biden has supported the Hyde Amendment, the ban that prohibits the use of federal dollars for certain abortion services. When he ran for president, however, Biden pledged to leave the amendment out of his government budget.

McCain, who is pro-life remarked:

It's like saying, ‘Personally I'm opposed to murder but if you want to murder a little bit it's fine because it's not my problem.' And he's going to have to talk to his creator when the time comes, as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his personal faith. I believe he's doing grave spiritual harm to himself and to this country.

