Upcoming Talk Show Host Nick Cannon to Welcome Seventh Child

Nick Cannon

And baby makes seven for Nick Cannon. Model Alyssa Scott, who met Cannon on his show Wild 'N Out, revealed she and The Masked Singer host are having a baby boy! 

On Father's Day, Scott posted to her Instagram Story a pic of herself with Cannon at the beach, with him holding her baby bump. She sends with a message to the soon-to-be talk show host. She wrote:

 Celebrating you today ❤️

This latest news comes on the heels of Cannon welcoming twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir on June 14 with Abby De La Rosa and his daughter Powerful Queen in December with his ex-Brittany Bell, with whom he shares a 4-year-old son, Golden. Cannon also has twins, 10-year-old son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

See the Father's Day shout-out by Scott below. 

Nick Cannon baby

