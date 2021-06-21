Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Victoria Konefal (Ciara) might be in for a big night at the Daytime Emmys on June 25; she's nominated in the Outstanding Younger Performer category. The actress told Soap Hub what she included on her reel and teases her return to Salem.

What scenes did Konefal submit? She dished:

I had the first scene in my reel with Olivia Rose Keegan [ex-Claire]. She’s one of my best friends. Acting with her is always a joy. In the scene, Claire had betrayed Ciara in a way that was utterly heartbreaking. I added some of the execution scenes — Ciara’s love brought Ben [Robert Scott Wilson] back to life. I also have some light-hearted scenes with Galen [Gering, Rafe].

Fans who can't wait for Ciara's return are in luck. Asked how she's been staying busy, Konefal revealed:

I’ve [recently] returned taping to Salem. Before, I was spending time with loved ones and auditioning.

She added: