Vulture Revisits Bonnie Hunt's Daytime Talk Show

Though it ran for only two seasons, The Bonnie Hunt Show still lives on in fans' memories. Vulture reminisced about the role of kindness in daytime television, musing on Rosie O'Donnell's moniker of "Queen of Nice" and Ellen DeGeneres' "Be kind to one another" sign-off. Vulture’s Tom Smyth argued that Bonnie Hunt's short-lived chatfest had an "unparalleled" amount of "heart."

Comedic actress Hunt’s talk show had “wholesome, old-school Dean-Martin tribute with a Midwestern charm,” said Smyth. He added:

The Bonnie Hunt Show, which aired for two seasons from 2008 to 2010, was prime comfort TV that highlighted its host’s sharp wit and down-to-earth sensibility. It was a comedic playground, home to sketches like Hunt and Niecy Nash’s Real Housewives parodies, remote pieces shopping at Costco, and segments like 'Mail From You Guy' and the 'Feel Good Moment of the Day.'

The "heart" of the show, Smyth suggested, came when Hunt spun a tale. Smythe noted:

But the heart of the show was when she’d simply tell a story to camera, demonstrating a Regis [Philbin]-like ability to talk about anything and make it entertaining. Her stories were well-oiled machines, as if they’d been told for years around the porch on a summer night in the old neighborhood. Whether a heart-wrenching story about her father’s passing and the chance encounter that kept her in nursing school through her grief or simply about accidentally buying too many power strips at Bed Bath & Beyond — each one had an authenticity and sense of humor that connected with the audience.

Smythe observed that Hunt's talk show marked a trend in daytime, stating:

Hunt’s show also marks a midpoint of sorts in the trajectory that daytime television has taken — once a place for lesser-known personalities to make a name for themselves as hosts became A-list and A-listers became hosts.

Thankfully, The Bonnie Hunt Show clips are readily available on the show's official YouTube account, so fans can relive all the joy more than a decade later.