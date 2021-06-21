Who Will Win The Guest Performance Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Who will win the Outstanding Guest Performance award at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys?

Steven Bergman Photography, NBC

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on May 25 and General Hospital dominated the acting categories.

The ABC soap's Briana Lane and Kim Delaney each earned nominations. Days of Our Lives scored three nominations in the Guest Performance category for Cady McClain, Victoria Platt, and George DelHoyo. The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless were shut out.

Who do you think will take home the golden statues on Daytime Emmy night, June 25?