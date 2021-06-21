Who Will Win The Lead Actor Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Who will win the Lead Actor award at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys?
Thorsten Kaye, Wally Kurth, Maurice Benard, Steve Burton, Dominic Zampronga

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on May 25 and General Hospital dominated the acting categories. 

The ABC soap's Dominic Zamprogna, Maurice Benard, and Steve Burton each earned nominations. The Bold and the Beautiful's Thorsten Kaye and Days of Our Lives' Wally Kurth each also scored nominations. 

Who do you think will take home the golden statues on Daytime Emmy night, June 25?

