Who Will Win the Lead Actress Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Who will win the Lead Actress award at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys?

Steven Bergman Photography

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on May 25 and General Hospital dominated the acting categories.

The ABC soap's Finola Hughes, Genie Francis, and Nancy Lee Grahn each earned nominations. The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan each also scored nominations.

Who do you think will take home the golden statues on Daytime Emmy night, June 25?