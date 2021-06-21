Who Will Win The Lead Actress Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Who will win the Lead Actress award at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys?
Author:
Publish date:
Jacqueline MacInnnes Wood, Genie Francis, Finola Hughes, Nancy Lee Grahn, Melissa Claire Egan

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on May 25 and General Hospital dominated the acting categories.

The ABC soap's Finola Hughes, Genie Francis, and Nancy Lee Grahn each earned nominations. The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and The Young and the Restless' Melissa Claire Egan each also scored nominations.

Who do you think will take home the golden statues on Daytime Emmy night, June 25?

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Thorsten Kaye, Wally Kurth, Maurice Benard, Steve Burton, Dominic Zampronga
Soaps

Who Will Win The Lead Actor Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Courtney Hope, Tamara Braun, Carolyn Hennesy, Briana Henry, Marla Adams
Soaps

Who Will Win Outstanding Supporting Actress? (POLL)

Heather Tom, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Marci Miller, Laura Wright, Maura West
Soaps

Who Will Win the Lead Actress Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Darin Brooks, James Patrick Stuart, Jeff Kober, Max Gail, Bryton James
Soaps

Who Will Win Outstanding Supporting Actor? (POLL)