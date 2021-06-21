Who Will Win Outstanding Supporting Actress? (POLL)

Who will win the Supporting Actress award at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys?
Author:
Publish date:
Courtney Hope, Tamara Braun, Carolyn Hennesy, Briana Henry, Marla Adams

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on May 25 and General Hospital dominated the acting categories.

The ABC soap's Carolyn Hennesy and Briana Henry each earned nominations. The Bold and the Beautiful's Courtney Hope, Days of Our Lives' Tamara Braun, and The Young and the Restless' Marla Adams each also scored nominations.

Who do you think will take home the golden statues on Daytime Emmy night, June 25?

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Darin Brooks, James Patrick Stuart, Jeff Kober, Max Gail, Bryton James
Soaps

Who Will Win Outstanding Supporting Actor? (POLL)

Jacqueline MacInnnes Wood, Genie Francis, Finola Hughes, Nancy Lee Grahn, Melissa Claire Egan
Soaps

Who Will Win The Lead Actress Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Thorsten Kaye, Wally Kurth, Maurice Benard, Steve Burton, Dominic Zampronga
Soaps

Who Will Win The Lead Actor Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

emmy-supporting-actress
Soaps

Who Will Win the Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy (POLL)