Who Will Win The Outstanding Supporting Actor Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Who will win the Supporting Actor award at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys?

Steven Bergman Photography

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on May 25 and General Hospital dominated the acting categories.

The ABC soap's James Patrick Stuart, Jeff Kober, and Max Gail each earned nominations. The Bold and the Beautiful's Darin Brooks and The Young and the Restless' Bryton James each also scored nominations.

Who do you think will take home the golden statues on Daytime Emmy night, June 25?