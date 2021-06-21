Who Will Win The Outstanding Supporting Actress Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Who will win the Supporting Actress award at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys?

Steven Bergman Photography

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on May 25 and General Hospital dominated the acting categories.

The ABC soap's Carolyn Hennesy and Briana Henry each earned nominations. The Bold and the Beautiful's Courtney Hope, Days of Our Lives' Tamara Braun, and The Young and the Restless' Marla Adams each also scored nominations.

Who do you think will take home the golden statues on Daytime Emmy night, June 25?