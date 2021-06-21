Who Will Win The Younger Performer Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Who will win the Younger Performer award at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys?
Victoria Konefal, Sydney Mikayla, Matelyn MacMullen, Tajh Bellow, Alyvia Alyn Lind

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on May 25 and General Hospital dominated the acting categories.

The ABC soap's Katelyn MacMullen, Sydney Mikayla, and Tajh Bellow each earned nominations. Days of Our Lives' Victoria Konefal and The Young and the Restless' Alyvia Alyn Lind each also scored Outstanding Younger Performer nominations.

Who do you think will take home the golden statues on Daytime Emmy night, June 25?

