The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of June 21-25, 2021

Elizabeth Leiner

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) breezed into Genoa City with a crisis on her hands. She burst into Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer's (Hunter King) engagement party (with the wee son in tow) to announce she needed protection from the evil husband Ashland (Richard Burgi).

Now that she's found comfort in the Abbott mansion, she's feeling pretty good about the possibility of getting Kyle away from his fiancée Summer.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: The On-Again, Off-Again Wedding Is On Again

Summer is stunned when Tara lays out her expectations. Will Summer embody her mama Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to squash her? Will Kyle kick Tara to the curb?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!