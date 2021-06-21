The Young and the Restless Promo: Tara Makes Her Demands For Summer Very Clear

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of June 21-25, 2021
Author:
Publish date:
Elizabeth Leiner

Elizabeth Leiner

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Tara (Elizabeth Leiner) breezed into Genoa City with a crisis on her hands. She burst into Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer's (Hunter King) engagement party (with the wee son in tow) to announce she needed protection from the evil husband Ashland (Richard Burgi).

Now that she's found comfort in the Abbott mansion, she's feeling pretty good about the possibility of getting Kyle away from his fiancée Summer.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: The On-Again, Off-Again Wedding Is On Again

Summer is stunned when Tara lays out her expectations. Will Summer embody her mama Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to squash her? Will Kyle kick Tara to the curb?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

yr promo-5:16:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Summer Unleashes Her Fury Across Sally's Face

YR Summer
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Summer Tries to Get Close to Harrison

yr-promo-1:20:2020
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Summer Makes Her Move on Kyle

Richard Burgi Small
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Spoilers: Ashland Applies Pressure to Kyle