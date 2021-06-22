Aaron D. Spears

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Justin wants to make sure he heard Thomas clearly when he asks if Vinny jumped in front of Liam's car on purpose. Thomas confirms this is indeed what he said.

Justin questions why a sane person would do that and Thomas assures him that indeed, Vinny wasn't sane in that moment. Thomas acknowledges that Vinny has always been a bit unorthodox. Justin just wants to know why Vinny killed himself.

Thomas tells him that Vinny wanted Liam out of the way so he'd have a clear path to Hope, but Thomas didn't want that. He explains that he'd never want that and told Vinny many times. In the long run, Liam being out of the picture would only mean pain for Hope, their kids, and Steffy.

Justin wants to know how he knows this information. Thomas says when he reset his phone, all the messages came in. Vinny was blowing up Thomas' . . . errrr . . . phone that night, but since he was blocked, Thomas didn't get them. And why not?

Apparently, Vinny was tracking Liam and knew he was coming. Vinny told Thomas he was doing it for him. Wait for it . . . Vinny was giving the ultimate sacrifice so Liam would go to prison and Thomas would get Hope.

Thomas wants to know if all this intel on his phone will allow Liam and Bill to get out of prison. Justin says it's definitely a game change, but prevents Thomas from going to Detective Baker by punching him in the face. Thomas lands on the floor face first with a resounding thud.

Will Justin keep Thomas from telling the truth? How long will Liam and Bill languish in prison whilst Justin has control of Spencer Publications? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

