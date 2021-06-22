Days of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson Teases "Much-Earned Happiness" for Ben and Ciara

Author:
Publish date:
Robert Scott Wilson

Is it almost time for a bit of happiness for Days of Our Lives' Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson)? The reformed serial killer might be getting a brief reprieve from heartbreak. Wilson previewed what's to come for Ben and estranged wife Ciara (Victoria Konefal) to Soaps.com.

The actor dished:

I think they’ve got some much-earned happiness coming their way. I think they penned a great story for us. I know it’s what the fans have been wanting, so it’s one of those opportunities for us to take advantage of and have fun with it.

He added:

They’ve been through a lot of hurdles and a lot of angst, so it’s nice to have some light moments every once in a while.

However, there's no such thing as happily-ever-after in daytime! Wilson explained:

Nothing gold can stay. We’ve gotta deal with something. It’s never that easy.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Robert Scott Wilson
Days of Our Lives

Robert Scott Wilson Teases Ben and Ciara's Fight for Love on DAYS

Robert Scott Wilson
Days of Our Lives

LISTEN: Robert Scott Wilson Contemplates Ben Without Ciara on DAYS

Robert Scott Wilson
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Robert Scott Wilson Reflects on Ben's "Killer" Transformation

Robert Scott Wilson and Cady McClain
Days of Our Lives

WATCH: Robert Scott Wilson and Cady McClain Tease Horton Christmas