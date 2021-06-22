Steven Bergman Photography

Is it almost time for a bit of happiness for Days of Our Lives' Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson)? The reformed serial killer might be getting a brief reprieve from heartbreak. Wilson previewed what's to come for Ben and estranged wife Ciara (Victoria Konefal) to Soaps.com.

The actor dished:

I think they’ve got some much-earned happiness coming their way. I think they penned a great story for us. I know it’s what the fans have been wanting, so it’s one of those opportunities for us to take advantage of and have fun with it.

He added:

They’ve been through a lot of hurdles and a lot of angst, so it’s nice to have some light moments every once in a while.

However, there's no such thing as happily-ever-after in daytime! Wilson explained: