Drew Barrymore Dishes New Magazine, Daytime Emmy Nod and More

Drew Barrymore is staying booked and busy. In addition to The Drew Barrymore Show getting renewed for a second season, the mom of two is launching a new magazine called Drew. She spoke to Today about how she juggles it all and what's to come for her new ventures.

Surviving the pandemic with two daughters was a challenge, Barrymore admitted:

I’m only as happy as my least happy child and we had a hard time this year. And because there's so much privilege in our lives, you don't feel like you have the right to complain, but inside our home, it was very—we went through a lot.

However, she and her girls are now doing better, and her talk show has been nominated for three Emmys; it will even face off against Today with Hoda & Jenna in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show category! Barrymore told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager:

For us to be in your echelon, in your company, to us is something that I think maybe our bosses will let it keep going; I’m not kidding.

Barrymore added: