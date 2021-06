Deadline is reporting the game show Pictionary will head to daytime on Fox affiliates later this summer.

The rebooted game show will be hosted by actor Jerry O’Connell, who hosted a daytime talk show that also aired on Fox affiliates in 2019.

The show will air across the country, including major affiliates in Los Angeles and New York. The reboot begins on July 12th. Check your local listings for days and times in your area.