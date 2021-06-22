Daytime's Leading Ladies STUN on 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Author:
Publish date:
Tamara Braun

Daytime's leading ladies, like Days of Our Lives' Tamara Braun, stunned on the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet. From soap icons like DAYS' Deidre Hall to the genre's young starlets like General Hospital's Sydney Mikayla, the ladies brought the glamour to the Daytime Emmys. 

Check out the Daytime Emmy red carpet photos below!

Daytime's Leading Ladies STUN on 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Tamara-Braun_3520A
30
Gallery
30 Images

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Daytime Emmys
Soaps

48th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced

Victoria Konefal, Maura West, Elizabeth Hendrickson, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Katherine Kelly Lang
Soaps

Daytime's Leading Ladies STUN on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

Daytime Emmys
Soaps

Actors Share Reactions to 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations

Victoria Konefal
Soaps

Daytime's Ladies Stun on the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Red Carpet (PHOTOS)