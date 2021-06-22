Daytime's Leading Ladies STUN on 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Red Carpet (PHOTOS)
Daytime's leading ladies, like Days of Our Lives' Tamara Braun, stunned on the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet. From soap icons like DAYS' Deidre Hall to the genre's young starlets like General Hospital's Sydney Mikayla, the ladies brought the glamour to the Daytime Emmys.
Check out the Daytime Emmy red carpet photos below!
30 Images