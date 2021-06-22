Taraji P. Henson on Daytime Emmy Nod For Facebook Series: "A Win-Win" (WATCH)

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson visited with the hosts of The Talk to discuss her recent Daytime Emmy nomination for her Facebook series, Peace of Mind with Taraji. The film and television actress, who has three previous Emmy nominations in primetime, never expected the nomination, but said:

It did feel good to be recognized for [Peace of Mind] because that’s something that is near and dear to my heart.

Watch the video below to hear Henson discuss the “win-win” of being nominated for a Daytime Emmy with the hosts of The Talk.