Steven Bergman Photography

Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives) had plenty of material to choose from for his 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards reel. Kurth is up for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Ahead of the Daytime Emmys airing on June 25, he shared which scenes he picked with Soap Hub.

Kurth said:

My reel [starts] with me standing over Adrienne’s (Judi Evans) corpse and I’m saying goodbye to her. I have a scene with Suzanne (Rogers, Maggie) where Maggie knows she was not responsible for Adrienne’s death. It was a really simple scene. I just loved it. I also included two angry scenes where I’m pointing a gun at Orpheus (George DelHoyo). There’s also a sweet scene with Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) at the pub. She assures me she loves me. Then, at the wedding, I tell her the truth — that I heard that Steve (Stephen Nichols) still loves her.

He added:

The very last scene was Sonny (Freddie Smith) and me where I’m packing up and saying goodbye to my life with Kayla.

As General Hospital's Ned Quartermaine, Kurth also had plenty of juicy scenes to consider. He dished: