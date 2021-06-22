Hunter King

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Summer greets Kyle as he walks into their hotel room. She thanks him for changing his plans and coming back. Kyle wonders if Summer is okay. Of course she is!

Summer apologizes for worrying Kyle, but was feeling sentimental with everything that's going on in their lives. She tells Kyle she's missing him more than usual and wants him near her so she can hold him close.

Kyle explains to her that he will always be there and is her's . . . now and forever.

