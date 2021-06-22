Sean Carrigan Sean Carrigan

Is Sean Carrigan on his way back to The Young and the Restless? Seems that way. According to reports from Celeb Dirty Laundry, Carrigan is set to reprise his role as Dr. Ben "Stitch" Rayburn on Y&R.

Carrigan played the role from 2013 to 2017 and was last seen by viewers helping Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) with his memory loss after a car accident.

What brings him to town? Look for the good doctor to interact with his ex-wife Abby (Melissa Ordway) when he returns to Genoa City. No word on his first airdate.