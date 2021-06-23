Booked And Busy: Y&R Alum Joins Cast of Legendary Music Exec's Biopic

Rewind to the early 2000s, and the sweetest young couple in soaps was The Young and the Restless' J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca). Fast forward to 2021, and Luckinbill is off producing mega-hits... and Fonseca is starring in them! Fonseca was recently cast in the highly-anticipated biopic of Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart, Spinning Gold.

Fellow CBS Daytime alum Michael Park (ex-Jack, As the World Turns) is also headed to the big screen once again, appearing in the horror film She Came From the Woods. And soap star-turned-primetime star Annie Ilonzeh, formerly General Hospital's Dr. Maya Ward, is headlining a new midseason drama from NBC. So let's get Booked and Busy!

All My Children

Carrie Genzel (ex-Skye) will guest on the June 16 and 23 episodes of BET's Sistas, she shared on Instagram

Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) has co-founded an inclusive marketing agency called Obsidianworks

Another World

Kyra Sedgwick (ex-Julia) is set to direct the 2016 Black List screenplay Space Oddity

As The World Turns

Michael Park (ex-Jack) has joined the cast of the horror flick She Came From the Woods

The Bold and the Beautiful

Diamond White (Paris) has released a new song called "Digitally Yours"; listen here

Days of Our Lives

Emily O'Brien (Gwen) voices Jade in the animated series Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, out later this summer

Gillian White (ex-China Lee) will star in the action film Take Back with Mickey Rourke and Michael Jai White

General Hospital

Annie Ilonzeh (ex-Maya) will headline NBC's midseason drama pilot Getaway

Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) has rejoined his band Zoot and will tour Australia with them in 2022

Michelle Argyris (ex-Kendra) stars in the grindhouse film Spare Parts, out now

Loving

Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) will star in the Paramount+ movie Jerry and Marge Writ Large

The Young and the Restless