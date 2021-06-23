Booked And Busy: Y&R Alum Joins Cast of Legendary Music Exec's Biopic
Rewind to the early 2000s, and the sweetest young couple in soaps was The Young and the Restless' J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca). Fast forward to 2021, and Luckinbill is off producing mega-hits... and Fonseca is starring in them! Fonseca was recently cast in the highly-anticipated biopic of Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart, Spinning Gold.
Fellow CBS Daytime alum Michael Park (ex-Jack, As the World Turns) is also headed to the big screen once again, appearing in the horror film She Came From the Woods. And soap star-turned-primetime star Annie Ilonzeh, formerly General Hospital's Dr. Maya Ward, is headlining a new midseason drama from NBC. So let's get Booked and Busy!
- Carrie Genzel (ex-Skye) will guest on the June 16 and 23 episodes of BET's Sistas, she shared on Instagram
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) has co-founded an inclusive marketing agency called Obsidianworks
- Kyra Sedgwick (ex-Julia) is set to direct the 2016 Black List screenplay Space Oddity
- Michael Park (ex-Jack) has joined the cast of the horror flick She Came From the Woods
- Diamond White (Paris) has released a new song called "Digitally Yours"; listen here
- Emily O'Brien (Gwen) voices Jade in the animated series Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, out later this summer
- Gillian White (ex-China Lee) will star in the action film Take Back with Mickey Rourke and Michael Jai White
- Annie Ilonzeh (ex-Maya) will headline NBC's midseason drama pilot Getaway
- Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) has rejoined his band Zoot and will tour Australia with them in 2022
- Michelle Argyris (ex-Kendra) stars in the grindhouse film Spare Parts, out now
- Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) will star in the Paramount+ movie Jerry and Marge Writ Large
- Lexie Stevenson (ex-Mattie) appears in the sci-fi/drama short film POV: Points of View, which is screening at the Tribeca Film Festival
- Richard Burgi (Ashland) will appear in the action/thriller flick Out for Vengeance, set for release in 2021
- Lyndsy Fonseca (ex-Colleen) will play play music manager Joyce Biawitz in the Neil Bogart biopic Spinning Gold
- Eva Marcille (ex-Tyra) launched her own CBD beauty brand called cEVAd
- Eyal Podell (ex-Adrian) is co-writing the rom-com Scenic Route for MRC Film/Landline Pictures
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) is among the A-listers launching the L.A. School of Film & TV Production