Booked And Busy: Y&R Alum Joins Cast of Legendary Music Exec's Biopic

Lyndsy Fonseca

Rewind to the early 2000s, and the sweetest young couple in soaps was The Young and the Restless' J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca). Fast forward to 2021, and Luckinbill is off producing mega-hits... and Fonseca is starring in them! Fonseca was recently cast in the highly-anticipated biopic of Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart, Spinning Gold.

Fellow CBS Daytime alum Michael Park (ex-Jack, As the World Turns) is also headed to the big screen once again, appearing in the horror film She Came From the Woods. And soap star-turned-primetime star Annie Ilonzeh, formerly General Hospital's Dr. Maya Ward, is headlining a new midseason drama from NBC. So let's get Booked and Busy!

  • Carrie Genzel (ex-Skye) will guest on the June 16 and 23 episodes of BET's Sistas, she shared on Instagram
  • Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) has co-founded an inclusive marketing agency called Obsidianworks

  • Emily O'Brien (Gwen) voices Jade in the animated series Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, out later this summer
  • Gillian White (ex-China Lee) will star in the action film Take Back with Mickey Rourke and Michael Jai White 

