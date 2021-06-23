Steven Bergman

Days of Our Lives' Victoria Platt (Dr. Amanda Raynor) is up for the Outstanding Guest Performance at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys, airing June 25. The daytime veteran sat down with Soap Hub to talk about her reel and whether we could see her working on screen with real-life husband Terrell Tilford.

Which scenes did Platt select for consideration? She explained:

I showed on my reel lots of scenes with Paul Telfer (Xander). He was the one blackmailing me and threatening me. In real life, Paul is a beautiful human. Onscreen, when he turns it on [it’s intense!] He would apologize after our scenes [due to the intensity], but I thanked him. We really need to get in there to play.

My reel ends with Ari [Zucker, Nicole] where Amanda is explaining how [the kidnapping] all happened. She’s remorseful and ashamed and embarrassed. Amanda regrets the whole thing. In my reel, you see the threats, the distress, the tears, and the emotional release.

Amanda's locked up in the big house, but might she return to Salem one day? Platt dished:

She went to jail, so there’s the possibility she can come back. She did some bad things. Hopefully, that’ll help bring me back to the show!

Tilford is also a fan-fave soap grad; could he return to Salem? Platt noted: