Daytime Emmys to Pay Tribute to Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek And Larry King

NATAS has announced the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will feature a tribute to late television pioneers Larry King, Regis Philbin, and Alex Trebek. Deadline is reporting Kathie Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart, and Robin Roberts will appear in the tribute for their colleagues.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air Friday at 8 PM EST on CBS.