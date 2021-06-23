Deidre Hall Talks "Rockin’ Good Time" on Upcoming Days of Our Lives Storyline

She might have just celebrated her 45th anniversary on Days of Our Lives, but Deidre Hall (Marlena) is still thrilled to be engaged in new storylines in Salem. When asked by Soaps.com if Marlena could do anything fans wouldn't approve of, Hall had a surprising answer.

The daytime legend teased:

We’re on the verge of some of it. We’ve got something coming up in… about three months. You’re going to go, ‘I don’t even know if I can go for that!'

She added:

But these next few months? I have had such a rockin’ good time, and it’s gonna be all on the screen. It’s coming!

How does she think fans will respond to the top-secret story? Hall dished: