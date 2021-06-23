GoldDerby Wonders if Controversy Will Hurt Ellen at This Year's Daytime Emmys

After allegations of fostering a toxic workplace and sexual harassment, how will The Ellen DeGeneres Show fare at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys? That's the question Gold Derby's Daniel Montgomery is asking.

Four times the winner of Best Talk Show and eight times the winner of Best Entertainment Talk Show after the categories were reconfigured, Ellen is nominated yet again in the latter arena.

With 12 total triumphs, Ellen is the winningest talk show in Daytime Emmy history! How will it fare in 2021? Montgomery suggested a newcomer might take Ellen's place, sharing:

But according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, 'Ellen' faces an uphill battle this year. We rank her fourth with 9/2 odds, while 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' is the favorite to prevail with 16/5 odds. Clarkson won Best Entertainment Talk Show Host last year, and this year her show is up for eight awards (compared to just two for 'Ellen' in this round of nominations). It was also recently announced that 'Kelly' will take over 'Ellen’s' time slot after 'Ellen' ends its run in 2022, so perhaps this is the beginning of a new daytime talk show dynasty.

Which chatfest do you think will take home the golden statuette on June 25?