Heather Tom And Jason Thompson Present Daytime Emmy Showcase on The Price is Right! (PHOTOS)

The Young and the Restless' Jason Thompson and The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom are dropping by The Price is Right on Friday June, 25 for a special Daytime Emmy themed-showcase. 

This isn't the first time soap stars have appeared on the long-running game show. Y&R and B&B actors cross over periodically for special occasions. 

Check your local listings for The Price is Right and see when Thompson and Tom's episode will air!

The episode airs the same day of the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which air at 8:00-10:00 PM EST on CBS and Paramount Plus. 

