Jeopardy! Issues Apology For Use of Inaccurate Medical Terminology

Savannah Jeopardy

Jeopardy! is apologizing after using an inaccurate medical term in one of its clues. In a recent episode hosted by Savannah Guthrie, an incorrect and old-fashioned phrase was used to describe the condition Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, TV Insider reports.

The clue read:

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small.

The correct answer was:

What is the heart?

However, viewers chimed in to notice the inaccuracy of the term, as POTS is not related to heart size. Some fans tweeted:

The game show's official account tweeted an apology:

