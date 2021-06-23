Kelly Clarkson Covers Faith Evans' R&B Classic "Love Like This" (WATCH)

Kelly Clarkson and her Y'all band didn't come to play with their latest rendition! On Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the songbird performed a cover of R&B singer Faith Evans' 1998 hit "Love Like This."

The song was one of Evans' biggest commercial hits, making its way to number two on Billboard's Hot R&B Singles & Tracks chart and number seven on the Billboard 100 in 1998 and also nabbing a Grammy nomination.

Watch Clarkson put her stank all over it below.

What does Evans think about the cover? Evans posted on Twitter: