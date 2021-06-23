NATAS Previews Friday's Pre-Taped, "Hybrid" Daytime Emmys For Variety

Viewers of the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on June 25 can expect a different feel this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Academy of Television Arts (NATAS) revealed that it, along with CBS and Associated Television International (ATI), will have a telecast. That telecast will have "hybrid" studio segments, pre-submitted acceptance speeches and remote presentations.

In an interview with Variety, ATI producer David Martin revealed this year's host, Sheryl Underwood, will be hosting at their Burbank studios, where one of the stages will be transformed into the Daytime Emmys' headquarters. Martin stated:

It’s a big set with a red carpet area for the celebrity names who are coming to present. It’s the first step in getting back to normal. I think we’re getting there, and viewers will feel more like they’re watching an award show this year.

Although things are starting to slowly open back up, NATAS director Steve Ulrich explains why things will be pre-taped.

Daytime spans such a wide variety of genres, and while obviously Hollywood is the center of a lot of this, there’s a lot of the daytime production that occurs outside of L.A. So, when we have the opportunity to have a presenter who is a big part of daytime and a boldface name, then we’re using whatever technology is available to produce their presentation of an award. It’s a bit of a mix. Those who are in the Los Angeles area, we are encouraging them to do their bits at ATI’s studio.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards air June 25 at 8 PM EST on CBS.