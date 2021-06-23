Today's Hoda Kotb Becomes Emotional Watching Jenna Bush Hager Skydive

Nathan Congleton/TODAY

The Today Show's Hoda Kotb isn't just all talk when it comes to her closeness with co-host Jenna Bush Hager. Last Thursday, Jenna paid tribute to her late grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, on what would've been his 97th birthday and also the United States Army's 246th birthday by skydiving, something the 41st President was fond of doing up until the day he died.

The Today Show went along for the ride when Jenna jumped and the entire morning show crew cheered her on. You can hear her screaming Hoda's name, while the latter got emotional watching her pal take flight. Later Jenna said about the experience:

It feels like floating, but it's one of the most exhilarating, terrifying moments of your life. It’s peaceful and beautiful … I feel close to all the people I've been missing … I would do it again a thousand times.

Later she cracked on Instagram that Hoda was her "safe word." Watch the jump below.