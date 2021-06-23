Top U.S. Athletes Compete in Ellen's "Olympian Olympics" (WATCH)

Ellen Olympics

Today, The Ellen DeGeneres Show welcomed three Olympians for some fun and games in the studio. Sakura Kokumai, Haley Anderson, and Ashleigh Johnson faced off ahead of the Tokyo Olympics next month.

First up, they had to stack eight Oreo cookies on their heads, two at a time; then, they had to flip and catch Ellen coasters in their hands. The final task was flipping a ball on a string into a cup attached to their waists!

Which superstar athlete got the gold? Watch the games begin below.

