Vulture Goes Behind The Scenes of Reimagined Gossip Girl For HBO Max

Author:
Publish date:
Gossip Girl

Just over two weeks ahead of its July 8 premiere, HBO Max's Gossip Girl is getting high-level press. Vulture's Hunter Harris went behind the scenes on the eagerly-anticipated production and spilled details about all the luxe inspiration and evolution. XOXO!

RELATED: WATCH: Get Steamy With HBO Max's Gossip Girl Reboot Trailer

Gossip Girl opens as middle-class teen Zoya (Whitney Peak) joins the Upper East Side and shakes up its cliques, run by half-sister Julien (Jordan Alexander). Threesomes, schemes, and fights ensue.

Executive producer Joshua Safran analogized Gossip Girl and Succession; in both shows, the characters are know just how rich they are and throw around their wealth. He shared that he thinks about the show 20 hours a day and masterminds each chic detail.

Safran dished:

I have, like, cocaine for blood. I don’t do cocaine because I’m afraid it’s going to neutralize me.

Meanwhile, the new Gossip Girl is a "continuation" of the original hit. Today's teens are politically-engaged and conscious of their privilege; while Kristen Bell still voices the narrator, she's calling out people on Instagram instead of a blog.’

Safran worked hard to make this Gossip Girl more authentic in location, time, and flavor. Casting director Cassandra Kulukundis said of longtime pal Safran:

He was like, ‘I need to elevate this.' He had so many lofty ideas, and he has such high-end taste. He’s like, ‘I don’t want people thinking it’s going to be this teen soap opera. I really want to make it the HBO way.’ 

Safran shared that Gossip Girl 1.0 "was a little soapier, a little twistier." He added:

It wasn’t camp, it wasn’t not-camp, but it also wasn’t camp on purpose. It was a descendant of Dynasty and all of those shows. The girls pushed each other in a fountain, someone pushed someone into the Seine. This version is more like a comedy of manners.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

gossip girl 2
Pop Confidential

WATCH: HBO Max Releases Tantalizing Teaser for Gossip Girl Reboot

gossip girl
Pop Confidential

WATCH: Get Steamy With HBO Max's Gossip Girl Reboot Trailer

Pop Confidential

Kristen Bell Set to Narrate Gossip Girl Reboot on HBO Max

Gossip Girl
Pop Confidential

Newbie Savannah Smith Cast in Lead Role in Gossip Girl Reboot