Who Will Win The Game Show Host Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Who will win the Outstanding Game Show Host award at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys?

Steven Bergman Photography

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on May 25 and the big question about the Outstanding Game Show Host category is, will Alex Trebek win a posthumous Daytime Emmy?

Trebek passed away in November of 2020. Trebek is nominated opposite Pat Sajak, the long-running host of Wheel of Fortune, Catch 21's Alfonso Ribeiro, Family Feud's Steve Harvey, and Let's Make a Deal's Wayne Brady.

Who do you think will win the Outstanding Game Show Host Daytime Emmy Award on Emmy night, June 25?