Y&R Alums Sean Patrick Flanery And Miles Gaston Villanueva to Recur on Season 3 of The Boys

Amazon

From daytime stars to superheroes! The Young and the Restless grads Sean Patrick Flanery and Miles Gaston Villanueva are suiting up for the third season of Amazon Prime's superhero hit The Boys, according to The Wrap. Former Revenge hunk Nick Wechsler will join them; all three will recur.

On Y&R, Flanery played veterinarian Sam Gibson, who fell in love with an on-the-run Sharon (Sharon Case), in 2011. Now, he'll morph into the hero Gunpowder. From 2015 to 2016 on the CBS soap, Villanueva played roguish businessman Luca Santori, who sabotaged Newman Enterprises and romanced Summer (Hunter King); now, he'll turn into Supersonic for The Boys. Wechsler will become a superhero named Blue Hawk.

No further character info was available, and only Gunpowder pops up in the comics on which The Boys was based, albeit in a small role. Joining the trio for Season 3 will be fellow soap alum Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric, Days of Our Lives), who will play Soldier Boy.