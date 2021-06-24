Beloved Soap Writers Nancy Curlee and Stephen Demorest to Chat With Alan Locher

from Alan Locher

Beloved soap opera writers and real-life married couple, Nancy Curlee and Stephen Demorest will be the next guests to enter The Locher Room. The former soap writers will join host Alan Locher to discuss their experiences writing in daytime.

Curlee wrote for the CBS daytime drama Guiding Light (1985-1994), where she won three Daytime Emmys and a Writers Guild of America Award. In addition, she wrote for the ABC daytime dramas All My Children and One Life to Live.

Demorest was head writer for GL (1985-1994) and As The World Turns (1996-1998; 1999-2001). His work at CBS garnered him six Daytime Emmys and two Writers Guild of America awards. In addition, Demorest wrote for AMC, General Hospital, OLTL, and Another World.

What questions would you have for these former daytime writers? Set your calendar for July 1 at 3 PM EST. Sound off in the comments below!