Aaron D. Spears

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Justin is standing behind what used to be Dollar Bill’s desk trying to calm Wyatt down. Wyatt is telling Justin that Bill and Liam are losing their cool being locked up and away from their families.

Side Note: Imagine all the other folks behind bars that have the same feelings.

Justin tries to hush Wyatt up by telling him he is working on a plan as they speak. Wyatt tries to inquire about said plan, but Justin shoots him a look which basically tells him he needs to keep out of grown folks’ business.

Side Note: Justin has no time to mess with Wyatt when he has Thomas locked in a cage.

Not surprisingly, Wyatt backs down and starts telling Justin what a good and loyal friend he has been to the Spencer family. Justin shuts things down by saying he has a meeting and will make things right.

