Matthew Atkinson

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Justin is underground talking to a caged Thomas. Justin is trying to tell Thomas that Liam wouldn’t beg Justin to get Thomas out of prison. Thomas thinks Liam is just as selfish as Bill, but we have to think about his kids. Justin doesn’t want to give Bill what he wants. Thomas says Justin needs to think about the children and their needs.

Side Note: I’m finding Thomas as the moral center of the show a wee difficult to swallow.

Justin tells Thomas he has a history with the Spencer family. He is tired of doing Bill’s dirty work without ever being given a chance to advance. He is Dollar Bill’s problem solver. Thomas reminds Justin that Wyatt is still around. Justin assures Thomas he can handle him because Wyatt isn’t the brightest bulb, and Liam is no better. Justin is the one who should be given the reins. He thinks that Bill’s sons don’t deserve to take over the company he helped Dollar Bill build.

Side Note: Justin is done y’all.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Justin Placates Wyatt to Keep Him Out of Grown Folks’ Business

Thomas understands that Bill is horrid and ridiculous, but Justin is acting just like him. He thinks Justin is ruining the lives of the Spencer family members just like Dollar Bill always has. He should let him out of that cage and let him go to the police to make everything right with the world.

Will Justin release Thomas from his cage? Will Thomas win the Nobel Peace Prize? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!