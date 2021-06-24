Daytime Emmy-Winning Series Could You Survive the Movies? Back for Season 2

AMPLE Entertainment/YouTube Originals

YouTube Originals' Daytime Emmy-winning series Can You Survive the Movies? is back with a second season. Produced by AMPLE Entertainment and hosted by YouTuber Jake Roper of Vsauce3, the show pits Roper against the science behind fan-favorite blockbusters. It was named Outstanding Educational or Informational Series at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

In Season 2, Roper will tackle the magic of Harry Potter, man-eating dinosaurs of Jurassic Park, the g-force of Top Gun, and the science of acoustics and sound in Titanic, among others. All six episodes will see Roper and a team of "EduTubers" recreate the scenes from the movies and investigate the science behind the.

Episodes will premiere for free weekly on the Vsauce3 channel, starting July 1. YouTube Premium subscribers can watch the whole season on July 1, plus bonus footage from Roper's flight with the Blue Angels.

Watch the Season 2 trailer below.