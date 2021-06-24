General Hospital's Carolyn Hennesy Talks "Ferocity" of Scenes in Daytime Emmy Reel

Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) described herself as feeling "so surprised" when she heard of her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the 48th annual Daytime Emmys. She dished about her reel and the pivotal scenes she chose in a chat with Soap Hub.

When she got the good news, Hennesy joked:

You could have knocked me over with a feature.

Which episodes were the standouts on her reel? She said:

The scenes that I believe got the most attention were the Alexis [Nancy Lee Grahn] intervention scenes in Sam’s [Kelly Monaco] apartment. Alexis knows she’s been ambushed and she is not there willingly. Diane asks to go first. She cannot speak extemporaneously as she could in court because her best friend’s life is on the line.

She actually has to unfold this paper and look down and she still gets verklempt. Diane became incredibly emotional. She realizes that Alexis could be gone the next time she gets into a car drunk. She has this problem and she’s not looking at it. Diane is fighting for Alexis’s life more than Alexis is.

Diane dug deep emotionally to assist Alexis. Hennesy explained: