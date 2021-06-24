Y&R's Brytni Sarpy on Bryton James: "I've Never Had a Better Scene Partner"

The Young and the Restless' Brytni Sarpy (Elena) is opening up about her screen partner - and real-life boyfriend - Bryton James (Devon). In a chat on the Daytime Emmys red carpet, the actress was asked if she helped James, a nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, choose material for his reel.

Sarpy shared:

Oh, yeah. It's our reel; we submitted the same material. So I’m so proud of him and it was a not a surprise at all. He did the work. I’ve never had a better scene partner. He’s so deserving and I think he's going to take it.

She added of the pair's shared scenes:

It was honest. We came and we brought realness to those scene in a way that is very hard to do.

Watch Sarpy dish below.