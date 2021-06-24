Melissa Claire Egan Photo provided by CBS

Melissa Claire Egan took to the Entertainment Tonight stage to discuss her Daytime Emmy nomination as lead actress for her role as Chelsea Newman on The Young and the Restless. Egan caught up on Chelsea's dirty deeds with Matt Cohen, who played Dr. Griffin Munro on General Hospital.

This nomination is her sixth in her 15-year career in daytime soap operas, but her first as lead actress. She went on to discuss how her husband, Matt Katrosar - a business man - has played both her kidnapper and an EMT on Y&R.

Egan is currently pregnant and her baby is due at the end of August.

Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!