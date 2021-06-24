Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Nicholas and Phyllis are discussing the possibility of Summer taking a high fashion job in Italy. Nicholas just doesn’t get it. She’s never expressed an interest in high fashion - no offense Lauren.

After all, Summer has family and friends and a fiancé! Why would she ever want to leave a thriving metropolis like Genoa City for Italy? Phyllis replies by saying Tara Locke was skulking around earlier and Summer might be intimidated by her.

Side Note: Phyllis needs to have a come to Jesus with Summer about how to handle folks like Tara Locke - just ask Cricket.

Phyllis goes on to defend Summer by saying how having a fiancé with a surprise child and a man like Ashland Locke are a lot to deal with. Maybe Summer is purposely taking a job where Kyle can’t follow? Nicholas thinks Summer will regret it if she turns tail and heads out of Dodge. Phyllis can’t believe that Nicholas is Team Kyle. She thinks this is 100% Summer’s choice . . . or is it?

