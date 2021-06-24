Hunter King

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Nicholas and Phyllis are trashing Kyle. Summer is having none of it. She thinks he is stepping up for his child and she is making her own decisions now.

Summer tried to be the bigger person, but she's over it! She doesn’t want to sit around and watch Kyle and Tara raise their child while she should be living her life. Summer wants her parents to be proud of her and respect her decision to kick rocks and become the belle of the Italian high fashion world. Summer tears up, grabs her bag, and storms off.

Nicholas and Phyllis remain behind to fret about their daughter. Nicholas still thinks Kyle did something to hurt her. Phyllis meanwhile, is not so sure.

Will Summer take the fashion world by storm? Will Nicholas and Phyllis ever figure out what's happening? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

