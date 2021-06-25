The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Paris Gives Brooke Ammunition to Destroy Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of June 28-July 2, 2021
Diamond White

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) warns Quinn (Rena Sofer) that she is watching her. 

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tries to escape from his cage.

Paris (Diamond White) confronts Quinn about Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) before the vow renewal. 

Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby is ready to come out. 

Brooke overhears Paris’ confrontations with Quinn. 

With Bill (Don Diamont) locked up, Katie (Heather Tom) leans on Donna (Jennifer Gareis) for support. 

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) thinks Justin (Aaron D. Spears) is getting WAY too comfortable in Dollar Bill’s absence.

Brooke convinces Paris to tell her everything about Quinn and Carter.

Donna tells Katie she still loves Eric (John McCook).  

Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) introduce their new offspring to family and friends. 

Brooke stops the vow renewal ceremony to talk Eric out of remarrying Quinn. 

