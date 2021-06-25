Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of June 28-July 2, 2021

Robert Scott Wilson, Victoria Konefal

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Chloe's (Nadia Bjorlin) milkshake is still bringing all the boys to the yard. Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) throws his hat into the proverbial ring, which brings him a kiss from the fair maiden. Does Chloe's kiss hold any promise for Philip's romantic future?

Ciara's (Victoria Konefal) magic spell over Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) hasn't chilled while she was away. Ben declares his undying, lustful passion for his bride, but sadly, all Ciara wants is signed divorce papers. Ben however, has news about them she may not want to hear.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!