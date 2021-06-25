Meghan McCain Calls Britney Spears Conservatorship a "Human Trafficking Issue"

Meghan McCain Steven Bergman Photography

Meghan McCain shredded the conservatorship that Britney Spears is currently under. On Thursday's episode of The View, McCain explained the pop singer's case needed to be sped up and stated the FBI should somehow be involved.

The panel discussed Spears' testimony on Wednesday where she informed the judge she wanted to end her conservatorship, compared it to sex trafficking, and revealed she wanted to have a baby, but her "team" wouldn't allow her to remove her IUD. McCain railed at the conservatorship for forcing Spears to work against her will and stated:

She is being forced to work against her will, she is being forced to be put on medication as extreme as lithium, which could do long-term damage to her brain because she didn’t need it. She is not allowed to have agency over her body, over her reproductive rights, and she is ostensibly being kept as a slave, and working as a slave for her family and these conservators.

McCain called for the FBI to investigate and remove Spears from of her current situation. Said McCain:

I actually believe that this has reached the level that the FBI needs to be involved and extradite her from her home, away from these people this very moment, because these are people that could continue the abuse in real time. I think it’s that extreme.

Watch The View's discussion below.