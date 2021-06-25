Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Talk Show Crush Tom Cruise Always Remembers Her Birthday

Tom Cruise, Rosie O'Donnell

Some crushes are short-lived while others last a lifetime. Rosie O'Donnell's crush is the latter. According to ET Online, O'Donnell still has an enduring fondness for Tom Cruise.

For fans of The Rosie O'Donnell Show, this may not be big news. O'Donnell frequently reminded folks how she felt about the veteran actor.

O'Donnell was a guest on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show this week when she was asked about her current feelings for Cruise. O'Donnell shared a story and updated listeners on the latest intel:

He is the only person who never misses my birthday. In knowing him for 25 years now, he has never missed my birthday or an event in my life. I love Tom Cruise and I will always love Tom Cruise.

Will Cruise keep the crush flame burning for years to come? For O'Donnell's sake, we sure hope so!