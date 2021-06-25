Sheryl Underwood Teases "Special Appearances" at Daytime Emmys (WATCH)

What can viewers expect to take place during daytime television's big night? Sheryl Underwood gave a little hint of what's to come at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards' telecast tonight. Underwood who will host the ceremony explained via The Talk:

It’s going to be a great show because Kathie Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong and Martha Stewart, and, among others, will make special appearances. And we’ll pay tribute to Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek and Larry King. But last year the show was virtual, so it will be amazing to be back on stage. We want to wish the best of luck for all the nominees, and I cannot wait to celebrate the daytime community with all of you.