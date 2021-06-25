Sheryl Underwood Teases "Special Appearances" at Daytime Emmys (WATCH)

Author:
Publish date:
Sheryl Underwood

Sheryl Underwood

What can viewers expect to take place during daytime television's big night?  Sheryl Underwood gave a little hint of what's to come at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards' telecast tonight. Underwood who will host the ceremony explained via The Talk:

It’s going to be a great show because Kathie Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong and Martha Stewart, and, among others, will make special appearances. And we’ll pay tribute to Regis PhilbinAlex Trebek and Larry King. But last year the show was virtual, so it will be amazing to be back on stage. We want to wish the best of luck for all the nominees, and I cannot wait to celebrate the daytime community with all of you.

Nice. Watch Underwood's teaser below.

48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards airs tonight at 8 PM EST on CBS.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sheryl Underwood Small
Soaps

Sheryl Underwood Announced as Host of 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Sheryl Underwood Small
Talk Shows

WATCH: The Talk's Sheryl Underwood Remembers "Mentor" Comic and Writer Paul Mooney

Sheryl Underwood
Talk Shows

WATCH: Sheryl Underwood on Cicely Tyson's Death: "It Was Like My Mother Had Died"

Sheryl Underwood
Talk Shows

WATCH: Sheryl Underwood on Sharon Osbourne: "I Didn't Want to Be Perceived as That Angry Black Woman"