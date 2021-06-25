Who Will Win The Entertainment Talk Show Host Daytime Emmy? (POLL)

Who will win Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmys?
Author:
Publish date:
Talk Show Host

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy nominations were announced on May 25 and the Entertainment Talk Show Host Daytime Emmy category pits long-time shows–like Live! With Kelly and Ryan and Today Show with Hoda and Jenna–opposite of newer talk shows like The Drew Barrymore Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Hot Ones, First We Feast. 

Who do you think will win the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host Daytime Emmy Award on Emmy night?

Vote below!

